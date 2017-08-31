Discovery Making Programs For Facebook’s Watch Tab

Discovery Communications says it is making mid-form shows for Facebook’s Watch tab, which will feature original video programming.



The first Discovery show on Watch is Animal Planet’s Celebrity Animal Encounters, which launches next week.



Investigation Discovery’s Still a Mystery and a spinoff of TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress will appear in the fall, with more to follow, the company said.



Related: Facebook Adds Publisher Logos to News Articles



Financial terms were not disclosed.



“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Facebook because the new Watch platform shares our commitment to engage passionate fans and create communities through video," said Paul Guyardo, chief commercial officer, Discovery Communications. “This is also another example of our commitment to delivering compelling, original content to superfans across all platforms.”



Discovery has been ramping up its digital video production capability with Group Nine Media.