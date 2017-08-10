Facebook Unveils ‘Watch’ Platform

Expanding its video ambitions, Facebook has introduced Watch, a platform for mobile devices, laptops and PCs and in its TV apps designed to help users find and catch up on TV shows.



Watch, which followsFacebook’s U.S. launch of a Video tab last year, aims to help users keep up with the shows they follow along with a Watchlist that keeps track of new episodes.



And when a show is being viewed, comments from Facebook friends tied to that episode will appear on Watch. Users will also have the option to participate in a dedicated Facebook Group for the show.



Facebook, which posted avideoshowing Watch in action, believes the new platform will help users discover new shows, find episodes based on what their friends are watching, and catch up on shows that users are following, and join social conversations as a show is being aired.



