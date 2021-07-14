Discovery Gives Shark Week TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the 7-day period through July 11.

On the strength of 385.5 million TV ad impressions, a Discovery promo for Shark Week tops our chart.

Traditional broadcasters sweep the next three spots: CBS gives some love to Love Island in second, NBC sets the stage for the Tokyo Summer Olympics in third, and ABC promotes the NBA Finals in fourth.

Closing out the top five, TNT hypes the fifth season of its original drama Animal Kingdom.

Notably, the Shark Week spot has this week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (109), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Shark Week, Discovery

Impressions: 385,503,136

Interruption Rate: 1.52%

Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,179,241

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $394,406

2) Love Island, CBS

Impressions: 279,083,496

Interruption Rate: 2.50%

Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,818,531

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $53,838

3) Tokyo Summer Olympics, NBC

Impressions: 274,385,379

Interruption Rate: 1.95%

Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 90%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,838,356

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $2,318

4) NBA Finals, ABC

Impressions: 238,583,625

Interruption Rate: 1.82%

Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $4,942,549

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $349,528

5) Animal Kingdom, TNT

Impressions: 198,282,269

Interruption Rate: 3.42%

Attention Index: 85 (15% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $669,806

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $600,772

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).