Discovery Gives 'Naked and Afraid XL' TV's Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV’s most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through May 1.

Discovery’s Naked and Afraid XL, which just entered its eighth season, takes first place, making it TV’s most-promoted show. Our previous chart-topper, Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition, drops to fourth place. Food Network also grabs fifth to promote Restaurant Impossible.

Rounding out the ranking is a single traditional broadcaster, ABC, that takes both second and third to hype, respectively, new unscripted true-crime series Who Do You Believe? and the fourth season of sports reality competition Holey Moley -- or Holey Moley Fore-Ever, as the network has dubbed the show in its latest incarnation, which features the Muppets as special guests.

Notably, the Worst Cooks promo has the week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (114), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Naked and Afraid XL, Discovery Channel

Impressions: 273,492,477

Interruption Rate: 1.39%

Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $502,352

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,814,890

Impressions: 228,426,829

Interruption Rate: 1.04%

Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $2,500,051

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $256,311

3) Holey Moley, ABC

Impressions: 209,966,299

Interruption Rate: 1.03%

Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,196,633

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $294,602

4) Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition, Food Network

Impressions: 208,852,227

Interruption Rate: 1.43%

Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,071,653

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) Restaurant Impossible, Food Network

Impressions: 207,490,104

Interruption Rate: 1.10%

Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $792,713

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).