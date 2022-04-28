Food Network Gives ‘Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV’s most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through April 24.

Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition is No. 1, making it TV’s most-promoted show. (Our previous chart-topper, AMC’s Better Call Saul, drops out of the top five.)

HGTV dominates the rest of the list, grabbing second place to kickstart Home Town spin-off Home Town Kickstart, third place to build excitement for the third season of Celebrity IOU, and fifth place to sell the third season of Unsellable Houses.

The sole traditional broadcaster on our list is ABC, which promotes The Rookie — specifically, a special two-episode story arc of the show that amounts to a “backdoor pilot” of a potential new series starring Niecy Nash — in fourth place.

Notably, The Rookie promo has the week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (123), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Worst Cooks in America, Food Network

Impressions: 271,791,016

Interruption Rate: 1.35%

Attention Index: 117 (17% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,186,390

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

2) Home Town Kickstart, HGTV

Impressions: 262,549,173

Interruption Rate: 1.18%

Attention Index: 117 (17% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $825,118

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $316,027

3) Celebrity IOU, HGTV

Impressions: 219,948,033

Interruption Rate: 1.25%

Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $858,378

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

4) The Rookie, ABC

Impressions: 171,648,212

Interruption Rate: 1.07%

Attention Index: 123 (23% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,200,226

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $127,972

5) Unsellable Houses, HGTV

Impressions: 169,807,301

Interruption Rate: 1.12%

Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $471,281

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

* Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands *

For more information about Promo Mojo — including the chart positions of promos beyond the top five — contact mediapartnerships@ispot.tv.

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).