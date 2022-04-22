AMC Gives 'Better Call Saul' TV's Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV’s most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through April 17.

AMC’s Better Call Saul -- which just entered its sixth and final season -- is No. 1, making it TV’s most-promoted show.

Traditional broadcasters are entirely missing from our top five, as AMC is joined by other cable networks: Hallmark Channel, which gives some love to When Calls the Heart in second place; Disney Channel, which promotes the Planet Possible collection of Earth Month-themed DisneyNow content in third place; and Food Network, which hypes Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition and Big Restaurant Bet in, respectively, fourth and fifth.

Notably, the Disney promo has the week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (126), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Better Call Saul, AMC

Impressions: 215,935,689

Interruption Rate: 1.91%

Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $405,354

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $675,961

2) When Calls the Heart, Hallmark Channel

Impressions: 192,302,376

Interruption Rate: 3.48%

Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $1,230,259

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

3) Planet Possible Collection on DisneyNow, Disney Channel

Impressions: 192,296,641

Interruption Rate: 1.90%

Attention Index: 126 (26% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,176,692

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

4) Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition, Food Network

Impressions: 191,291,191

Interruption Rate: 1.05%

Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $680,743

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) Big Restaurant Bet, Food Network

Impressions: 174,241,396

Interruption Rate: 1.12%

Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $612,706

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

* Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands *

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).