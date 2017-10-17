Discovery Forms Kids Content Venture With Nelvana

Discovery Communications and Corus Entertainment’s Nelvana said they have formed a new venture to to produce content for kids in Canada, Latin America and around the world.

The yet-to-be-named venture will be based in Canada and will be independent of Corus and Nelvana’s other operations. Nelvana’s kids shows include Babar, Franklin, Max & Ruby, Ranger Rob, Mysticons and Hotel Transylvania: The Series.



The partnership will aim to create premium children’s content for linear and digital platforms and will take advantage of the Discovery Kids business in Latin America as well as Corus’ kids channels in Canada. Both will commission content from the venture.

“Kids’ video entertainment is a strong and growing genre for Discovery spearheaded by Discovery Kids, our market-leading pay TV channel and TVE service in Latin America,” said Carolina Lightcap, executive VP & Chief Content Officer at Discovery Latin America. “Corus and Nelvana are fantastic businesses with a venerable track-record of creating world-class properties. Together, this agreement furthers our role in the premium kids’ content creation business so we can co-produce and distribute fun and entertaining programs for kids and families across all screens.”

Nelvana already provides several series to Discovery Kids.

“This new venture was born from two businesses who have built a reputation for entertaining, inspiring, and informative storytelling,” said Scott Dyer, president, Nelvana. “The inception of the venture comes at a time of strong and increasing demand for kids’ content globally, boosted by insatiable viewing via digital streaming services. Our mutual goal is to create a new pipeline of kids’ content for distribution across the world.”