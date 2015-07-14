Nelvana, Sony Pictures Animation Developing ‘Hotel Transylvania’ Series

Corus Entertainment’s Nelvana announced Tuesday it is developing in partnership with Sony Pictures Animation a TV series based on animated feature film Hotel Transylvania.

The series will focus on the teenage years of Dracula’s daughter, Mavis, and her friends.

The monster comedy will be produced by Nelvana Studio and is slated to launch in early 2017.

“Audiences have embraced the world and characters of Hotel Transylvania, so we are thrilled to be partnering with Nelvana to take them on new adventures, expanding on the teenage years of Mavis and her friends at the world-famous monster five star resort,” said Kristine Belson, president of Sony Pictures Animation.

Sony Pictures Television will oversee distribution within the U.S., while Nelvana Enterprises will handle distribution outside.

Rick Mischel from Sony Pictures Animation and Colin Bohm and Irene Weibel from Nelvana will executive produce.

Sequel Hotel Transylvania 2 is set for a Sept. 25 theatrical release.