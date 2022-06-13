Discovery, Comedy Central Tops With Cord Cutters in Beta Research Study

Cord cutters like programming on Discovery like the long-running 'Deadliest Catch'

Discovery Channel and Comedy Central were the basic cable networks cord-cutters were most interested in, according to a study by Beta Research.

Also high on the list of cable channels cord-cutters are interested in were Food Network, FX, ID, History, National Geographic and Disney Channel.

Among heavy streaming network viewers, FX was on top, followed by Discovery, Comedy Central, Syfy, Food Network, History and National Geographic.

These days, the content from channels such as Discovery, Food Network, FX and Disney Channel are available via subscription streaming services like Discovery Plus and the Disney streaming bundle. Andrew Klein, president of Beta’s cable TV division, told Broadcasting+Cable that popularity among cord cutters could still benefit cable operators.

“We feel that the networks with the highest interest scores still have potential to re-attract some cord cutters or former cable subscribers in the marketing of the legacy basic cable packages,” Klein said.

Klein said that most cord cutters indicated viewing Netflix, but not other specific streaming networks. For example, about 40% indicated viewing Hulu, less than 20% indicated viewing Paramount Plus, less than 10% indicated viewing Discovery Plus.

In other research studies, many respondents indicated difficulty knowing which programs are on which streaming networks, he added.

At the same time, some consumers are canceling streaming subscription services because the cost of multiple services matches or exceeds the cost of cable.

The survey is part of the Beta Research Cable Network Interest Study. It was conducted in March 2022 with 1,390 multichannel subscribers in the sample and 610 non-subscribers to cable, including cord cutters. ■