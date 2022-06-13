Discovery, Comedy Central Tops With Cord Cutters in Beta Research Study
By Jon Lafayette published
Heavy streamers have strongest interest in FX
Discovery Channel and Comedy Central were the basic cable networks cord-cutters were most interested in, according to a study by Beta Research.
Also high on the list of cable channels cord-cutters are interested in were Food Network, FX, ID, History, National Geographic and Disney Channel.
Among heavy streaming network viewers, FX was on top, followed by Discovery, Comedy Central, Syfy, Food Network, History and National Geographic.
These days, the content from channels such as Discovery, Food Network, FX and Disney Channel are available via subscription streaming services like Discovery Plus and the Disney streaming bundle. Andrew Klein, president of Beta’s cable TV division, told Broadcasting+Cable that popularity among cord cutters could still benefit cable operators.
“We feel that the networks with the highest interest scores still have potential to re-attract some cord cutters or former cable subscribers in the marketing of the legacy basic cable packages,” Klein said.
Klein said that most cord cutters indicated viewing Netflix, but not other specific streaming networks. For example, about 40% indicated viewing Hulu, less than 20% indicated viewing Paramount Plus, less than 10% indicated viewing Discovery Plus.
In other research studies, many respondents indicated difficulty knowing which programs are on which streaming networks, he added.
At the same time, some consumers are canceling streaming subscription services because the cost of multiple services matches or exceeds the cost of cable.
The survey is part of the Beta Research Cable Network Interest Study. It was conducted in March 2022 with 1,390 multichannel subscribers in the sample and 610 non-subscribers to cable, including cord cutters. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.