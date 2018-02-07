Discovery Channel Greenlights New Season of ‘BattleBots’

Discovery Channel has picked up a new season of BattleBots.



New episodes of the robot-fighting series will premiere on Discovery Channel and sister network Science Channel this spring.



“In BattleBots, anyone can be the champ, and all are welcome to apply,” said Ed Roski, BattleBots co-founder. “This is a sport for smart people where it’s all about ideas and building something cool. BattleBots is a fight to the death, but no one gets hurt. It’s the place to show-off your imagination, your engineering prowess and art, and your ability to make it survive – and we couldn’t be happier bringing BattleBots to Discovery.”



Discovery's take on the BattleBots franchise comes from Whalerock Industries and BattleBots co-founders Roski and Greg Munson. Rossi and Munson will executive produce along with Lloyd Braun, Chris Cowan, Tom Gutteridge and Aaron Catling with Wyatt Channell executive producing for Discovery Channel and Science Channel.



Science Channel nabbed the off-network rights to the series in 2017.