Discovery to Air 'Half the Sky' Doc Across Latin America

Discovery Networks Latin America/U.S. Hispanic (DLA/USH) has

reached a deal with FremantleMedia Enterprises for the documentary Half the

Sky: Turning Oppression Into Opportunity for Women Worldwide.





DLA/USH will air the four-hour film across Latin America,

the Caribbean and Puerto Rico, spanning 44 countries. It is expected to air on

Discovery Home & Health, DLA/USH's female-skewing lifestyle network, in

March.



Half the Sky features actresses America Ferrera,

Diane Lane, Eva Mendes, Meg Ryan, Gabrielle Union and Olivia Wilde and reporter

Nicholas Kristof as they travel around the globe to showcase the resilience of

women who are dealing with extreme adversity.





The documentary aired in the U.S. in 2012 on PBS, averaging

1.4 million total viewers.