Discovery Adding Kevin Mayer to Direct-to-Consumer Team

Former Disney executive Kevin Mayer will be a consultant to Discovery as it looks to create a streaming strategy for HBO Max and Discovery Plus after Discovery merges with AT&T’s WarnerMedia.

Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced Mayer’s role during Discovery’s third-quarter earnings call Wednesday morning.

Mayer oversaw the launch of Disney Plus before leaving Disney last year. He’s since become a media investor and chairman of Dazn.

Zaslav called Mayer a friend of 15 years and someone he has “a lot of knowledge about windowing and how different types of content perform,” added that Mayer “Had a lot of success at Disney.”

Discovery execs said that it expected the WarnerMedia transaction to close in mid-2022 and that the combination will have less debut than expected.