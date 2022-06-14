DirecTV Picks Magnite To Enable Programmatic Buying of Traditional TV Inventory

DirecTV has selected Magnite to enable programmatic buying of DirecTV’s traditional advertising inventory , the companies said.

(Image credit: Magnite)

Initially, Magnite will focus on selling commercials in video-on-demand viewing. It expects to enable the programmatic sale of additional linear TV inventory within the year.

“DirecTV Advertising aims to make all our inventory, including our traditional television portfolio, easier to buy and accessible programmatically,” said Matt Jamison, group VP, digital & demand partnerships at DirecTV Advertising. “Bringing our linear VOD assets under the Magnite umbrella will give buyers the efficiency and targeting capabilities of programmatic, as well as holistic frequency and campaign controls across our full content portfolio.”

DirecTV was an earlier adopter of addressable TV in 2012, enabling marketers to reach the consumers seen as most likely to buy their products.

The satellite company was spun off from AT&T last year. DirecTV used Xandr for a lot of its advanced advertising when it was part of AT&T. Xandr was also sold off this year by AT&T.

“Introducing the advanced capabilities of programmatic buying to traditional television environments will benefit both sides of the TV industry and we’re pleased to be helping one of the largest TV providers do just that,” said Matt McLeggon, senior VP of advanced solutions at Magnite. “Magnite and DirecTV have long worked closely together on the streaming side of the business. Now, programmatic buyers will be able to reach DirecTV satellite subscribers through our platform as well.” ■