DirecTV Now to Bring Viacom Nets Back April 5

DirecTV Now has confirmed that Viacom channels MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and VH1 are coming back to its basic "Plus" tier on April 5.

Those channels, as well as Viacom networks CMT, Paramount Network and TV Land will also be available on the high-end, $70-a-month "Max" tier.

As MCN noted Thursday, Viacom channels were among those removed from the live-streamed pay TV service earlier this month amid a major restructuring of the platform.

However, DirecTV Now operator AT&T and Viacom were at the business end of a program licensing renewal negotiation at the time, and it was unclear as to whether the networks would come back following the successful signing of a new carriage agreement.

The two sides announced a carriage renewal earlier this week. But the Viacom nets weren’t immediately added to the newly configured DirecTV Now “Plus” and “Max” bundles.

"With our recent favorable contract renewal complete, we are pleased to begin offering select Viacom content as part of our new DirecTV Now Plus and Max packages for customers at no additional charge," AT&T said in a statement.