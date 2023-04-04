DirecTV Business Customers Get Access to Yankees Games Streamed on Amazon

DirecTV reached a deal to deliver Amazon’s coverage of Giancarlo Stanton and the Yankees to bars and restaurants.

DirecTV for Business said it reached an agreement with Amazon that will bring all 20 New York Yankees games that will be streamed on Prime Video to DirecTV business customers in the New York area.

DirecTV for Business services establishments such as restaurants, bars, hotel lounges and retail stores.

“For decades, DirecTV has given sports fans all over the country access to their favorite teams how and where they want to watch them,” DirecTV chief content officer Rob Thun said. “There arguably isn’t a more fervent fan base in sports than that of the New York Yankees. We look forward to bringing those fans even more Yankees games to watch at their favorite local bars, restaurants and other commercial establishments where DirecTV already delivers our market-leading sports content offering.”

DirecTV for Business also offers Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football,

and Apple TV Plus’s Friday Night Baseball and MLS Season Pass soccer.

DirecTV for Business had long beamed NFL Sunday Ticket into business establishments. But after the NFL moved Sunday Ticket from DirecTV to YouTube, it entered into a joint venture with RedBird Capital Partners to stream Sunday Ticket into bars and restaurants. DirecTV said it was in talks with RedBird about continuing to deliver Sunday Ticket to establishments via satellite.