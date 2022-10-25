DirecTV Asks Blacked Out Stations To Return Signals Through Election Day

DirecTV is asking the 27 stations blacked out to its subscribers because of a retransmission consent fee dispute to return their signals through election day.

The satellite company is offering to pay the stations whatever new rate winds up being negotiated retroactively to the return of the signals.

The stations cover about 4 million homes in 25 markets and are owned by Mission Broadcasting and White Knight Broadcasting.

DirecTV maintains the stations are operated by Nexstar Media Group and that giant broadcaster Nexstar Media Group is playing a role in trying to secure higher rates for the stations.

"Despite DirecTV's allegations, Nexstar is not a party to these negotiations and does not control any of these television stations. These stations are owned by Mission Broadcasting, Inc., and White Knight Broadcasting, not Nexstar," Nexstar spokesman Gary Weitman said.

The White Knight stations went dark on DirecTV on Oct. 7. The Mission stations went dark October 21.

"This is a critical time in American political life. We are less than two weeks from one of the most important Congressional midterm elections in American History, and gubernatorial elections in 36 states. The results of this midterm will have a profound impact on some of the most important political, public health and economic issues of our time," DirecTV said in a press release.

DirecTV noted that during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mission and Nexstar were locked in a retransmission battle with Dish Network, but restored their signals to keep citizens informed about the health crisis.

DirecTV now calls upon Mission and White Knight to return stations operated by Nexstar through the conclusion of the critical mid-term election while the parties continue to work privately toward a new agreement. ■