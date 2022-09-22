DirecTV Adds NBCU Diginet Cozi TV to Satellite Lineup

DirecTV added NBCUniversal’s digital broadcast network Cozi TV to its satellite pay TV lineup.

The channel appears on DirecTV’s channel 80.

DirecTV put Cozi TV on its DirecTV Stream and U-verse TV services in May.

Cozi TV this month added the series Bones, Las Vegas and Monk to its weekly schedule.

The channel launched in 2013 and features a primetime block of recent comedies including Frasier, Roseanne and The Nanny.

Cozi TV is available in 109 million homes and 90% of the U.S. In addition to being available over-the-air, the network can be found on outlets including Dish Networks, fuboTV, Hulu Plus Live TV and YouTube TV. ■