DirecTV Adds NBCU Diginet Cozi TV to Satellite Lineup
Channel launched on DirecTV Stream and U-verse in May
DirecTV added NBCUniversal’s digital broadcast network Cozi TV to its satellite pay TV lineup.
The channel appears on DirecTV’s channel 80.
DirecTV put Cozi TV on its DirecTV Stream and U-verse TV services in May.
Also: DirecTV Launches Over-the-Air Digital Networks From Scripps
Cozi TV this month added the series Bones, Las Vegas and Monk to its weekly schedule.
The channel launched in 2013 and features a primetime block of recent comedies including Frasier, Roseanne and The Nanny.
Cozi TV is available in 109 million homes and 90% of the U.S. In addition to being available over-the-air, the network can be found on outlets including Dish Networks, fuboTV, Hulu Plus Live TV and YouTube TV. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.