Direct Digital Connects With FreeWheel To Make Diverse Content More Available to Advertisers

Direct Digital Holding Group said it made a deal to connect its Colossus supply-side platform directly to FreeWheel, Comcast’s ad tech company.

The deal will make it easier for brands to advertise in more multicultural and diverse content.

“This agreement will significantly grow the high-quality CTV inventory available through Colossus SSP,” said Mark Walker, co-founder and CEO at Direct Digital Holdings, a black owned publicly held ad tech company.

“FreeWheel is able to unify all demand channels into one optimal ad decision to maximize the end-viewer experience,” Walker said. “Their capabilities complement the performance, efficiencies and transparency that brands and media buyers have come to value at Colossus SSP.”

With Colossus SSP directly connected to FreeWheel’s premium CTV inventory and server technology brand will have access to an inclusive audience by tapping into both multicultural publishers and general market media.

“We have worked collaboratively with both Colossus SSP and FreeWheel, and we’re excited to tap into their new partnership as they continue to diversify and scale their collective offerings.” said Michael Piner, executive VP, advanced advertising, at Mediahub. “High-quality CTV inventory is a top priority for our clients, and this partnership will deliver that while expanding our ability to reach robust, diverse audiences through a diverse-owned partner.”

The new agreement builds on a relationship Direct Digital had with Beeswax, FreeWheel’s programmatic buying platform.

“Today’s TV ad marketplace is very fragmented and complex, and so, one of our key focus areas is to continually find new ways to simplify and streamline the ad buying process,” said Katy Loria, chief revenue officer at FreeWheel. “We recognize today’s consumers increasingly gravitate towards CTV and our audiences are becoming more diverse. It is our hope that, by teaming up with Colossus SSP, we can help connect publishers to multicultural audiences – at scale – on premium content.”