Beeswax Inventory Desk Launched By FreeWheel

FreeWheel , Comcast’s ad tech company, said it launched the Beeswax Inventory Desk to make programmatic buying and selling of connected TV and other premium streaming video simpler and more efficient.

More than 40 customers are already using the Beeswax Inventory Desk and nearly 250 deals have been done with publishers on FreeWheel, including A+E Networks, AMC Networks and NBCUniversal, the company said.

Comcast acquired Beeswax in 2020 to bolster its programmatic capabilities.

"We know that friction, complexity and fragmentation are key challenges that buyers and sellers across the TV advertising ecosystem face today,” said Matt Clark, VP, Strategic Partnerships, FreeWheel. “And so, one of the ah-ha moments behind this service was, ‘How can we make the TV ad buying process simpler, better and with fewer headaches for all so that advertisers’ dollars can work harder and viewers can enjoy a more improved ad experience?’ It is our hope that this new offering will help create a win-win across the TV ad ecosystem.”

FreeWheel said the Beeswax Inventory Desk is designed to help buyers by providing direct access to premium video ad inventory and seamless, speedy activations.

“This solution has made it faster and easier for our teams to pull in new premium ad inventory for customers. It removes much of the guesswork and greatly reduces the back and forth of wondering whether we’re getting the best – and most fair – price from publishers,” said Jeromyt Sonne CEO and co-founder of Decibel Ads. “In some instances, we’ve helped drive eight figures of incremental revenue for our customers, all while significantly increasing the addressability, relevance, target and reach of their ad campaigns,” he said.

Publishers will benefit by getting more diversified demand and a curation service that matches their supply with demand from buyers on the Beeswax platform.

“In an era of fragmentation and complexity, FreeWheel’s Beeswax Inventory Desk helps bring some much-needed simplicity as well as direct connections across the TV ad ecosystem,” said David Pudjunis, VP, digital revenue operations & partnerships at AMC Networks. “Specifically, this exciting offering attracts a new set of advertisers to our content by allowing us to create custom packages that fit the needs of their clients’ campaigns – driving better business results across the board.”