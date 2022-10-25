Digital Remedy Hires Jeremy Haft as First Chief Revenue Officer

Data technology company Digital Remedy said it appointed Jeremy Haft as its first chief revenue officer.

Haft was most recently CRO for Channel Factory.

At Digital Remedy, Haft will join the company’s leadership to accelerate growth, enterprise partnerships and devise revenue strategies.

“Jeremy has a strong track record of scaling businesses and I’m excited to add Jeremy to our outstanding leadership team as our new chief revenue officer,” Digital Remedy CEO Mike Seiman said. “His experience and wealth of knowledge in both digital media strategy and in driving profitable business growth, as well as his understanding of our business, values, and our services, makes him perfectly suited to help advance Digital Remedy’s vision of becoming our clients’ comprehensive digital media partner.”

Before Channel Factory, Haft was senior VP of sales at Amobee, which was acquired by Tremor International, and VP of North American sales at Viant.

“I am joining Digital Remedy at not only the most exciting times for the business but also one of the most pivotal times for the media industry,” Haft said. “I love being a change agent and building on an incredibly strong foundation. It is so important for agencies and brands to partner with an organization like Digital Remedy which sits at the epicenter of media channel-agnostic solutions, transparency, effectiveness, and service. I look forward to leveraging my industry experience to help bring our best-in-class solutions to partners across the industry.” ■