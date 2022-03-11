Dick Wolf Crime Series ‘Final Moments’ Premieres on Oxygen April 3
By Michael Malone published
Viewers get ‘direct insight’ into what victims saw and felt
Final Moments, a Dick Wolf true-crime show that looks at murder victims’ last moments on Earth, premieres on Oxygen April 3. There are eight episodes.
“Final Moments dives deep into heartbreaking crimes through the lens of real footage, pictures and the social media of our victims, giving viewers direct insight into their last moments alive,” said Stephanie Steele, senior VP of unscripted current production, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “The series provides authentic investigative access that our viewers will love, in addition to a deeper emotional connection to our victims via the unforgettable final moments of their lives.”
Each episode tracks an investigation in which law enforcement’s efforts to solve a case hinge on dissecting the victim’s final moments, “using their last interactions with family and friends, surveillance footage, text messages and social media posts to build a timeline,” said Oxygen.
Final Moments is produced by Dick Wolf’s Wolf Entertainment and ITV America’s Good Caper Content. Wolf, Tom Thayer, Kathryn Vaughan, Jordana Hochman and Tim McConville are executive producers.
Wolf’s scripted shows include the Law & Order, FBI and Chicago franchises.
His unscripted series include Cold Justice and Criminal Confessions. ■
