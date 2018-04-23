Oxygen Renews Dick Wolf’s ‘Cold Justice,’ ‘Criminal Confessions’

Oxygen has ordered new seasons of Cold Justice and Criminal Confessions from executive producer Dick Wolf. Both series are in pre-production and are set to return in 2018.

“Cold Justice and Criminal Confessions have resonated with our audience as they share a common passion in seeing the journey of justice served,” said Rod Aissa, executive VP, original programming and development, Oxygen Media. “We’re thrilled to bring fans new seasons of both shows and to continue working with our amazing producing partners Dick Wolf, Magical Elves and Shed Media in delivering high-quality crime programming.”

Cold Justice follows veteran prosecutor Kelly Siegler, who partners with seasoned detectives to dig into murder cases that have lingered for years without justice. It is produced by Wolf Reality & Magical Elves with Dick Wolf and Tom Thayer executive producers for Wolf Reality and Jane Lipsitz, Dan Cutforth, Kelly Siegler, Liz Cook, Kathryn Vaughan and Scott Patch exec producers for Magical Elves.



Criminal Confessions is produced by Wolf Reality and Shed Media (a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television) with Dick Wolf, Tom Thayer, Pam Healey and Adam Kassen the executive producers.

“Oxygen has been incredibly supportive of Cold Justice and Criminal Confessions with obvious results,” said Wolf. “Our fan base is growing and as a result, Cold Justice will continue to provide justice for victims and their families and Criminal Confessions will continue to give viewers an inside look into a side of police work that has never been examined before.”

Oxygen is part of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.