Dick Clark Productions President Amy Thurlow Exiting

Amy Thurlow (Image credit: dick clark productions)

Amy Thurlow, president of dick clark productions, is exiting the company at the end of June, parent company MRC Live & Alternative confirmed Tuesday.

Thurlow was tapped as president of dcp in 2019 after serving as COO and CFO.

"Over the last 7 years, I am most proud of the team that I have had the privilege of working with and building," said Thurlow in a memo to colleagues. "Each of you is a trusted and remarkable colleague. I am in awe of your accomplishments, and I have every expectation that dcp and DHG will continue to flourish."

Though Thurlow did not specifically say what she was up to next, she did say "it felt like the right time" to leave.

"Amy leaves behind an admirable seven year record; her tenure launched a consistent period of financial growth at dcp," said MRC founders and co-CEOs Mordecai “Modi” Wiczyk and Asif Satchu in a memo to colleagues. "Most recently, she led the team through the hardest year for live television since its creation."

Thurlow had previous stints at TV Guide Network, NBCUniversal and General Electric.

Wiczyk and Satchu in the memo said a search for a new leader has already begun.

dcp produces live event programming for specials such as the Academy of Country Music Awards, the Billboard Music Awards, the Golden Globe Awards, and Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest.