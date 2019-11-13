Thurlow Named President at dick clark productions

Amy Thurlow was named president of dick clark productions, parent company Valence Media said Wednesday.

Thurlow, who had been COO and CFO, will report to CEO Mike Mahan, who will become vice chairman in the second quarter of 2020. At that point, Thurlow will take over leadership of dick clark productions.

“Amy is an extremely talented and dynamic executive, who is poised to drive continued growth and exciting accomplishments at dcp. She is also surrounded by an incredible group of leaders and colleagues who we have the utmost confidence in” said Valence Media Co-CEO’s Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu. “We are thankful to Mike, whose leadership and creativity helped drive record growth at dcp during his tenure. Luckily, we’ll continue to work closely together and we look forward to supporting his next adventure.”

Valence said that under Mahan and Thurlow, dcp generated six consecutive years of record earnings and record revenues.

Before joining dcp, Thurlow was CFO and executive VP for sales strategy at TV Guide Network. Before that she was with NBCUniversal. She began her career at General Electric.

“I am so thrilled to step into this role and lead such an incredible and dedicated team as we continue to produce best-in-class live entertainment,” said Thurlow. “I am indebted to Mike for his leadership, mentorship and friendship. While he will be greatly missed, we are happy that he will remain part of our dcp family in the Vice Chairman role.”

Mahan had been president of TV Guide Network before joining dcp. He began his career as an investment banker and worked at a couple of dotcoms before getting into TV.

“I am excited to pass the reins to Amy, who I have had the privilege of working with for more than 10 years, as I know she will successfully steer the company to new heights well into the next decade,” Mahan said.