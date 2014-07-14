dcp Taps Amy Thurlow As COO, CFO

Amy Thurlow has been named chief operating officer and chief financial officer for dick clark productions (dcp).

She will report to Mike Mahan, president, dick clark productions, and will be based in the company’s Santa Monica headquarters.

“Amy is one of the most talented executives in the business with an unparalleled business acumen when it comes to leading, strategizing and growing a company. She will play a vital management role as dick clark productions expands our global television footprint,” said Mahan. “I have known Amy for many years and it is a tremendous pleasure to have her join the dick clark productions team.”

Before joining dcp, Thurlow served as chief financial officer and executive VP of sales for TV Guide Network. Prior to that, she joined NBCUniversal as manager of corporate staff finance in 1998.