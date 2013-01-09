Diaz Named Weekend Coanchor at 'ET'

Rocsi Diaz is joining CBS Television Distribution's Entertainment

Tonight as weekend coanchor and daily correspondent, said Linda Bell Blue, ET's

executive producer.

"Rocsi is an ideal addition to the already stellar

group at ET," said Blue in a statement. "She brings with her

an infectious energy and enthusiasm for numerous aspects of the business and I

am certain viewers and celebrities alike will respond to her passion and unique

point of view."

Diaz will coanchor on weekends with the show's new male

anchor, Rob Marciano, who came over from CNN and just started on Monday, Jan. 7.

Diaz comes to ET from BET's 106 & Park,

the network's daily music video show. She also produced and hosted Rocsi on

the Radio for Westwood One, and contributes to Latina Magazine.