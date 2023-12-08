‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ Christmas Movie Premieres on Disney Plus

Animated movie Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever premieres on Disney Plus December 8. Based on the Jeff Kinney book series, Cabin Fever sees Greg Heffley wishing he’ll get the new video game console he wants for Christmas. That may not happen, as Greg is in a bit of trouble after he and Rowley damaged a snowplow while making a snowman. The Heffleys, including Greg’s big brother Rodrick and little brother Manny, then get snowed in.

Kinney wrote and produced the film, which is rated PG and goes for an hour and four minutes. Luke Cormican directs.

The voice cast includes Wesley Kimmel, Spencer Howell, Chris Diamantopoulos, Erica Cerra and Hunter Dillon.

Kinney’s first Wimpy Kid book came out in 2007.

Other Wimpy Kid projects on Disney Plus include the live action films Diary of a Wimpy Kid, The Long Haul, Rodrick Rules and Dog Days, and a few animated films as well.