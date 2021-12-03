‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ Animated Film on Disney Plus Dec. 3

Diary of a Wimpy Kid, an animated film based on the first book in Jeff Kinney’s beloved franchise, debuts on Disney Plus Dec. 3. It runs for 58 minutes.

“Greg Heffley is a scrawny but ambitious kid with an active imagination and big plans to be rich and famous — he just has to survive middle school first,” goes the series description. The trailer is here.

Directed by Swinton Scott and written and produced by Kinney, Diary of a Wimpy Kid features the voices of Brady Noon as Greg Heffley, Ethan William Childress as Rowley Jefferso, and Chris Diamantopoulos as Frank Heffley.

Kinney’s first Wimpy Kid book came out in 2007. There are 16 in the series.

Four Wimpy Kid movies have been made, starting with Diary of a Wimpy Kid in 2010. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days and Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul followed. ■