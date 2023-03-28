Des Moines Stations Start Broadcasting NextGen TV Signals
Sinclair’s KDSM converts to ATSC 3.0
Stations in Des Moines, Iowa, have begun broadcasting using the new NextGen TV broadcast-television technology.
The new ATSC 3.0 format is designed to provide a sharper picture, better audio and access to more programming, including internet-based content. The signal can be received on mobile devices and can also carry other digital services.
In Des Moines, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s KDSM has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. ATSC 3.0 can carry multiple programming streams and KDSM is broadcasting the programming from Hearst Television’s KCCI, Nexstar Media Group’s WHO and Iowa PBS’s KDIN, in addition to its own signal.
All of the stations’ programming continues to be available via the current ATSC 1.0 digital broadcast technology, so people who haven’t bought NextGen sets can continue to watch.
BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the four television stations. BitPath will make its NavPath and BitPoint precise navigation and positioning services available at no charge to Iowa’s first responders.
NextGen TV is now on the air in more than 50 markets. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.