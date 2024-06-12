Dennis Evans Named Weekend Sports Anchor at KMBC Kansas City

Dennis Evans has been named weekend sports anchor at KMBC Kansas City. He previously spent five years at KMBC before shifting to KDNL St. Louis, KTNV Las Vegas and WJAX Jacksonville, Florida. In Jacksonville, he hosted Jaguars broadcasts.

“Dennis returns to the KMBC 9 Sports department with a wealth of Kansas City and national sports knowledge and a desire to deliver the best coverage to our viewers,” KMBC sports director Len Jennings said. “He is a great storyteller with a passion for sports, and I am looking forward to working with him in the sports department.”

Hearst Television owns KMBC, an ABC affiliate in DMA No. 33.

“I am so excited to rejoin the sports department at KMBC 9 and to work alongside Len Jennings,” Evans said. “I have worked in sports markets around the country and nowhere are viewers more passionate about their teams and sports than here in Kansas City.”

KMBC said Jennings and Evans are planning to deliver more local sports coverage at the high school, college and professional levels.

“The addition of more sports programming will allow us to focus even more time not only on the two-time Super Bowl champs and the other major sports franchises, but to tell the stories of the amazing local high school and youth athletes in the area that are so deserving of their own spotlight,” Evans said.