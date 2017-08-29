In Demand Taps Cable Vet Hopkins as President and CEO

Dale Hopkins has been named president and CEO of In Demand, the on-demand programming company owned by three of the major cable operators.



Hopkins, who had been executive VP of distribution and CMO at GSN, will relocate to iN Demand’s headquarters in New York from Los Angeles.



She replaces Bob Benya, who left the company several months ago.



"In Dale, iN Demand is gaining a multi-faceted leader, someone with superb business acumen who has successfully delivered value and growth throughout her career,” said In Demand board chairman Tom Montemagno.



“Dale is resourceful, genuine, has a business development mindset, and will bring high energy and a wide array of skills and experience that will be appreciated by In Demand employees and the company’s business partners. We are excited that she has agreed to come on board, and look forward to her partnership with the strong leadership team that we have at In Demand,” he said.



Before GSN, Hopkins worked at CGS and spent 8 years at Comcast’s G4 Media.