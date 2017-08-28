Showtime Taps Erin Calhoun as Corporate Communications SVP
By B&C Staff
Showtime has named Erin Calhoun senior VP of corporate communications.
In her new role, Calhoun will oversee all of Showtime Networks’ corporate public relations initiatives, which includes corporate marketing, digital media, film acquisitions, international sales, consumer products and new business development.
Calhoun most recently served as VP of corporate communications for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.
