Dem Convention Day 2 Draws 19.2M, Down 25%

Networks carried the virtual roll call of the states during the Democratic National Convention

Day 2 of the virtual Democratic National Convention drew 19.2 million people, down slightly from Day 1 and down 25% from 2016, according to Nielsen.

With speakers including former President Bill Clinton and ex-Secretary of State Colin Powell, the DNC drew a 12.6 household rating, compared to an 8.4 four years ago.

Among the younger voting demographic--people 18 to 34--941,000 people tuned in, down more than 50% from 2.02 million in 2016.

That contrasts to the 13.971 people 55 plus that watched. That was down from 15.3 million

Nielsen measured viewing on 10 networks from 10 p.m. ET to 11:15 p.m. The networks included ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, CNN, CNNe, Fox Business, Fox News Channel, MSNBC and Newsy.