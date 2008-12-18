'Degrassi' Renewed Through 2011 In 60% Of Country

Syndicated teen drama Degrassi: The Next Generation has been renewed through 2011 in 60% of the country.



That is according to distributor Program Partners, which says the show has been renewed in 19 markets by Tribune, five ACME markets and The CW Plus stations.



Top-market renewals include WPIX New York, KTLA Los Angeles, WGN Chicago, WPHL Philadelphia, KDAF Dallas, and WDCW Washington (all Tribune), as well as WATL/WXIA Atlanta, and WKRN-DT Nashville.

Degrassi is marketed as an E/I-complaint show, meaning Program Partners attests to its compliance with FCC guidelines for educational/informational programming.



TV stations, analog and digital, are required to run at least three hours of E/I kids programming per week.