Deen, Gosselin Produce Pilot for Telepictures

Food Network Star Paula Deen and reality-TV sensation Kate Gosselin teamed up over the weekend to shoot a talk-show pilot for Telepictures, the syndication and unscripted production arm of Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, sources confirmed.

The show, which is the first first-run strip known to be in development for fall 2010, would be a hybrid approach to talk. It would be a panel, like ABC's The View, on which Gosselin has recently been a guest host (Deen appeared on the show Sept. 22), but also feature cooking like CBS' Rachael Ray. Deen and Gosselin would appear but other hosts and comedians would also be slated, according to reports. The show also would likely tie in as much as possible to Warner Bros.' Web site, MomLogic.com.

Deen, who cooks Southern food with lots of butter, is one of Food Network's featured stars. Last year, she signed a talent deal with Telepictures. Gosselin is the star of TLC's popular Jon & Kate Plus 8 and a best-selling author of parenting and cook books. Gosselin and her husband, Jon, are divorcing, a subject that's garnered much tabloid attention.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. had no comment, saying that company does not speak about shows in development.