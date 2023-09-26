Deborah Roberts Named ‘20/20’ Co-Anchor

Deborah Roberts has been named co-anchor of the ABC newsmagazine 20/20. She’s been a contributing editor on the show for a year. She will join David Muir as co-anchor and remains senior national affairs correspondent at ABC News.

Roberts has been reporting for 20/20 since 1995 and has reported for Good Morning America, Nightline and World News Tonight with David Muir. She’s also been a guest co-host on The View.

“She is a skilled investigative journalist, oftentimes trekking across the country to conduct hard-hitting interviews providing viewers with relevant, insightful information,” ABC News president Kim Godwin said in a memo to staff. “Deborah is an empathetic reporter, bringing humanity to every story.”

Married to NBC News meteorologist Al Roker, Roberts was inducted into the B+C Hall of Fame earlier this year.

She told B+C how both Diane Sawyer and the late Barbara Walters were “key mentors” when she came to ABC News. “Both reached out and both always had their doors open if I wanted to stop in,” she said.

Roberts’s books include Lessons Learned and Cherished: The Teacher Who Changed My Life and Been There, Done That: Family Wisdom For Modern Times, which she wrote with Roker.

Roone Arledge created 20/20, which debuted in 1978. Janice Johnston is the executive producer.