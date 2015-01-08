Debmar-Mercury Shopping 'Tosh.0' to Stations

Lionsgate-owned Debmar-Mercury is bringing Comedy Central’s Tosh.0 to NATPE to evaluate whether there’s any station interest in picking up the show, according to sources. Debmar-Mercury declined to comment.

Tosh.0, starring comedian Daniel Tosh who comments on the day’s funniest viral videos, is Comedy Central’s highest-rated show, appealing to hard-to-reach young men. Debmar-Mercury is positioning it for late-night and weekends, much like its sale of Comedy Central's animated hit, South Park, which entered broadcast syndication in 2005.

Tosh.0 premiered on Comedy Central in 2009 and it became the second-most watched show among young men within 10 weeks. It’s currently renewed on Comedy Central through 2016.