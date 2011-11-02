Debmar-Mercury Renews 'Family Feud' Through 2015

Debmar-Mercury has renewed Fremantle Media North America's

Family Feud through 2015 in more than

75% of the U.S., in stations owned by by Fox, Sinclair, CBS, Tribune,

Cox, Capital NBC, Sunbeam, Newport and Belo.

The game show, which has grown 40% in W25-54 in

2010, has also been moved to the 5-8 p.m. slot in over half the country after posting ratings growth

following the addition of Steve Harvey as its host. This coming season, Family Feud will be shot in HD.

"Stations have wasted no time in securing this franchise

well into the future with these long-term renewals, extending Family Feud through 2015 and making it a

viable alternative to off-network sitcoms for many stations seeking strong

early fringe and access programming," said Ira Bernstein, co-president of Debmar-Mercury.