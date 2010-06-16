Debmar-Mercury, ITV Team for 'The Chefs'

Debmar-Mercury is teaming with UK-based ITV Studios to bring

new talk show The Chefs to U.S. television. This is

Debmar-Mercury's

second venture with ITV Studios; the two companies also are developing a

U.S.

version of The Jeremy Kyle Show, which has been a smash hit in

the U.K.

"The Chefs successfully combines food, a topic

that

no one can live without, celebrities and a panel of premier chefs in a

winning

new talk format," said Mort Marcus, Debmar-Mercury co-president, in a

statement. "It has the ability to play across all daytime and

early-fringe time

periods."

The Chefs, a new format that will feature a

panel of

four top chefs talking about food-related topics, likely will be offered

to

stations as a multi-week test later this year or in 2011. If the show

performs,

Debmar-Mercury will take it out into national syndication, which is the

model

Debmar-Mercury applies to most of its launches.

TBS is currently

running a

ten-episode test of Are We There Yet?, an original sitcom from

Ice

Cube's CubeVision and Revolution Studios, that Debmar-Mercury will take

into

national syndication in 2011 should TBS decide to pick up the show.

Debmar-Mercury also launched The Wendy Williams Show after

testing it on

Fox-owned TV stations.

ITV Studios, which also produces such

top-rated food shows

as Kitchen Nightmares and Hell's Kitchen, will handle

international distribution of The Chefs and will produce local

formats

of the show across the globe.

The Chefs will be produced

in New York City.