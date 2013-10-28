Debmar-Mercury, FremantleMedia Shopping 'Celebrity Name Game'

Debmar-Mercury is shopping Celebrity Name Game, to be hosted by The Late, Late Show's Craig Ferguson, to stations as a companion to Debmar-Mercury's hugely successful Family Feud for fall 2014.

The

show — in which celebrities team with contestants to identify famous

names, including actors, singers, athletes, pop culture figures,

politicians and even cartoon characters — was developed by Coquette

Productions, Courteney Cox and David Arquette's production company,

based on the board game"Identity Crisis." Deal or No Deal's Scott St. John will serve as showrunner. FremantleMedia North America, which also produces Family Feud, will produce, co-finance and distribute internationally.

"Celebrity Name Game

is a hilarious and innovative rapid-fire game show that combines the

best of pop culture with the best of comedy," said Thom Beers,

FremantleMedia North America's CEO, in a statement.

"Celebrity Name Game will

make the perfect companion to Family Feud in early fringe and access

time slots next fall," said Debmar-Mercury copresidents Mort Marcus and

Ira Bernstein, also in a statement. "It has every element needed for

success: a great concept; a hugely popular and very funny host in Craig

who, like Steve Harvey, is very natural and comfortable in the role; a

who's who list of celebrity guests that only Courteney and David can

attract; outstanding production auspices with our Feud production

partners at Fremantle; and the vast experience of a highly in-demand

showrunner like Scott. There are no other boxes left to check."

"Identity

Crisis" was created by Laura Robinson and Richard Gerrits of North 44

Productions. St. John, Beers, Cox, Arquette and Jennifer Mullin are

executive producers.