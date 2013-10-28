Debmar-Mercury, FremantleMedia Shopping 'Celebrity Name Game'
Debmar-Mercury is shopping Celebrity Name Game, to be hosted by The Late, Late Show's Craig Ferguson, to stations as a companion to Debmar-Mercury's hugely successful Family Feud for fall 2014.
The
show — in which celebrities team with contestants to identify famous
names, including actors, singers, athletes, pop culture figures,
politicians and even cartoon characters — was developed by Coquette
Productions, Courteney Cox and David Arquette's production company,
based on the board game"Identity Crisis." Deal or No Deal's Scott St. John will serve as showrunner. FremantleMedia North America, which also produces Family Feud, will produce, co-finance and distribute internationally.
"Celebrity Name Game
is a hilarious and innovative rapid-fire game show that combines the
best of pop culture with the best of comedy," said Thom Beers,
FremantleMedia North America's CEO, in a statement.
"Celebrity Name Game will
make the perfect companion to Family Feud in early fringe and access
time slots next fall," said Debmar-Mercury copresidents Mort Marcus and
Ira Bernstein, also in a statement. "It has every element needed for
success: a great concept; a hugely popular and very funny host in Craig
who, like Steve Harvey, is very natural and comfortable in the role; a
who's who list of celebrity guests that only Courteney and David can
attract; outstanding production auspices with our Feud production
partners at Fremantle; and the vast experience of a highly in-demand
showrunner like Scott. There are no other boxes left to check."
"Identity
Crisis" was created by Laura Robinson and Richard Gerrits of North 44
Productions. St. John, Beers, Cox, Arquette and Jennifer Mullin are
executive producers.
