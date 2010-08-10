Debmar-Mercury to bring 'Hell's Kitchen'to TV stations
Debmar-Mercury will distribute ITV Studios' Hell's
Kitchen, the Fox reality show that stars celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, in
domestic syndication.
The deal marks the third time that Debmar-Mercury, which is run
by Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, has partnered with ITV Studios, the U.S. arm
of the U.K.-based production company. Debmar-Mercury also is working with ITV
Studios, formerly Granada America, on developing a new food-related show for
syndication, The Chefs, and a U.S. version of U.K.-talker The Jeremy
Kyle Show.
Hell's Kitchen, in which Ramsay puts aspiring
chef through a rigorous cooking boot camp, airs on Fox both in the summer and
the fall. On Tuesdays at 8 p.m. this summer, the show is the second-highest
rated program among adults 18-49, behind only ABC's The Bachelorette.
Hell's Kitchen returns to Fox this fall on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 8 p.m.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.