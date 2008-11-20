Debmar-Mercury Acquires E!’s 'True Hollywood Story'
Debmar-Mercury has acquired E!’s True Hollywood Story to sell to stations as a one-hour strip starting as early as next fall, the company said Thursday.
"THS' addictive format always leaves viewers wanting more and plays well across multiple dayparts," said Mort Marcus, co-president of Debmar-Mercury in a statement.
"TV stations are hungry for proven celebrity-driven programming that will be familiar to stations and viewers alike," said Ira Bernstein, also co-president of the company.
After more than a decade on the air, E! will have 500 episodes of the show available by next year. Debmar-Mercury plans to pull the most relevant episodes from the show’s library to provide to stations.
