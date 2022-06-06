Daytime Emmys To Be Emceed by ‘ET’ Hosts Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner

The Daytime Emmys will be emceed by Entertainment Tonight hosts Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner,CBS and the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences said Monday. The duo are the first Black pair to lead an entertainment newsmagazine and Turner is the first Black woman to host CBS Media Ventures’ access magazine.

The 49th annual awards show will air live on Friday, June 24 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on CBS and will stream on Paramount Plus.

The Daytime Emmys return to a live format at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif., after two years of virtual ceremonies due to the pandemic. The show also departed broadcast for several years, before returning to CBS in 2020. The show has aired a total of 16 times on CBS.

Last year, New York City-based NATAS and the Los Angeles-based Television Academy said they were realigning the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards to be organized by content genre, as opposed to scheduled program airtime, which makes less sense in an environment dictated by streaming and on-demand programming. This year will be the first time that children’s programming will be moved into its own ceremony, the Children’s and Family Emmy Awards.

The Daytime Emmys returned to broadcast television in 2020, when the show aired on CBS with all hosts, presenters and recipients appearing on Zoom during the height of the pandemic lockdown. Prior to that, the Daytime Emmys hadn’t aired on a broadcast network since 2011, when it last ran on CBS. In 2012 and 2013, it aired on HLN and the show moved to Pop TV in 2015.

After that, the show moved to online streams on such platforms as YouTube, Facebook and KNEKT-TV. But with the quarantine causing the stoppage of all live-action production, broadcast networks needed content, which opened the door to the Daytime Emmys’ return to broadcast television.

The Creative Arts and Lifestyle Emmys will stream live at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Saturday, June 18, at WatchTheEmmys.TV and via The Emmys apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV and Roku (see the full list at full list at apps.theemmys.tv ).

The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards is produced by NATAS and Associated Television International (ATI), which produced Daytime Emmy Award ceremonies on The CW in 2009 and on CBS in 2010, 2011, 2020 and 2021. Adam Sharp and Steve Ulrich are executive producers from NATAS, while David McKenzie is executive producer from ATI. ■