Daytime Emmys Return to HLN for 40th Anniversary
The Daytime Emmys will celebrate its 40th year with a return
to cable network HLN on Sunday, June 16, at 8 p.m., said Scot Safon, HLN's
executive VP and general manager and Malachy Wienges, chairman of the National
Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS).
"Last year, HLN's first-ever presentation of the
Daytime Emmy Awards was the No. 1 most-watched, regularly-scheduled non-news
broadcast in the network's history, and received terrific viewer feedback both
on-air and online. Our audiences thanked us for tapping into that vital part of
American pop culture," said Safon in a statement. "HLN is the news
channel that focuses on stories at the forefront of the American conversation,
and daytime programming often tackles those same themes and stories. We are so
happy to again present the program that honors the best work in daytime."
Receiving NATAS' Lifetime Achievement Award this year will
be iconic game-show host Monty Hall, 91, who produced and hosted Let's Make
a Deal, and the late game-show producer Bob Stewart, who created and
produced The Price Is Right, Pyramid, To Tell the Truth
and Password.
The 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards is produced
by LocoDistro; Gabriel Gornell is founder and the show's executive producer.
