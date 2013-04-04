Daytime Emmys Return to HLN for 40th Anniversary

The Daytime Emmys will celebrate its 40th year with a return

to cable network HLN on Sunday, June 16, at 8 p.m., said Scot Safon, HLN's

executive VP and general manager and Malachy Wienges, chairman of the National

Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS).

"Last year, HLN's first-ever presentation of the

Daytime Emmy Awards was the No. 1 most-watched, regularly-scheduled non-news

broadcast in the network's history, and received terrific viewer feedback both

on-air and online. Our audiences thanked us for tapping into that vital part of

American pop culture," said Safon in a statement. "HLN is the news

channel that focuses on stories at the forefront of the American conversation,

and daytime programming often tackles those same themes and stories. We are so

happy to again present the program that honors the best work in daytime."

Receiving NATAS' Lifetime Achievement Award this year will

be iconic game-show host Monty Hall, 91, who produced and hosted Let's Make

a Deal, and the late game-show producer Bob Stewart, who created and

produced The Price Is Right, Pyramid, To Tell the Truth

and Password.

The 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards is produced

by LocoDistro; Gabriel Gornell is founder and the show's executive producer.