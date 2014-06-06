Daytime Emmys to Be Streamed Online

For the first time in 40 years, the Daytime Emmy Awards will not air on a broadcast or cable network, but on a live stream on DaytimeEmmys.net, supported by a “strong social media push,” according to the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ (NATAS) Paul Pilllitteri. The Web site is not live yet.

The Daytime Emmys, which honor daytime network, syndicated, kids and other programming, will take place on Sunday, June 22, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Creative Arts Daytime Emmys will be handed out on Friday, June 20, at the Westin Bonaventure in downtown Los Angeles.

“We are confident that the expert team we’ve brought on will flawlessly execute an evening that celebrates the outstanding talent being honored and allows fans to be a part of the action,” said NATAS chairman Malachy Wienges in a statement.

In 2012 and 2013, the Daytime Emmys aired on cable network HLN and were streamed online. Prior to that, the ceremony had been bouncing around to different broadcast networks, including CBS and The CW.

NATAS also is seeking someone to serve as president and chief administrative officer of NATAS, headquartered in New York City. The position — which includes overseeing and managing all national office operations, marketing, working with board members, and other functions — pays $175,000 to $185,000 annually, according to a job posting on NATAS Website at www.emmyonline.com. NATAS has not had anyone in this position since 2009.