Daytime Creative Arts Emmys to Be Held June 14
The annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmys will be held Friday,
June 14, at the Westin Bonaventure in Los Angeles, the National Academy of
Television Arts and Sciences said Thursday.
"Just as this year's broadcast will be a major 40th anniversary
celebration, so will our evening of honoring the Daytime Creative Arts
nominees," said David Michaels, senior executive director of the Daytime
Entertainment Emmy Awards. "We are planning a 'grand gala' event this year
for Creative Arts to honor the incredibly talented 'unsung heroes' behind the
scenes without whom there would be no daytime television shows on the
air."
The 40th Annual Daytime Entertainment Emmy
Awards broadcast will follow on Sunday, April 16, live from the Beverly
Hilton's International Ballroom. The show will be telecast by the Turner
Broadcast Network on HLN. Game Show icon Monty Hall and legendary producer Bob
Stewart will be honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards.
