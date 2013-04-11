Daytime Creative Arts Emmys to Be Held June 14

The annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmys will be held Friday,

June 14, at the Westin Bonaventure in Los Angeles, the National Academy of

Television Arts and Sciences said Thursday.

"Just as this year's broadcast will be a major 40th anniversary

celebration, so will our evening of honoring the Daytime Creative Arts

nominees," said David Michaels, senior executive director of the Daytime

Entertainment Emmy Awards. "We are planning a 'grand gala' event this year

for Creative Arts to honor the incredibly talented 'unsung heroes' behind the

scenes without whom there would be no daytime television shows on the

air."

The 40th Annual Daytime Entertainment Emmy

Awards broadcast will follow on Sunday, April 16, live from the Beverly

Hilton's International Ballroom. The show will be telecast by the Turner

Broadcast Network on HLN. Game Show icon Monty Hall and legendary producer Bob

Stewart will be honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards.