'Days of Our Lives,' 'Young and the Restless' Tie as Top Daytime Dramas

NBC’s Days of Our Lives tied with CBS’ The Young and the Restless for the title of Outstanding Drama Series at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which aired on Pop on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT.

General Hospital’s Anthony Geary won his eighth daytime Emmy as outstanding lead actor in a drama, breaking his own record. General Hospital’s Maura West was named outstanding lead actress in a drama.

Young and the Restless’ Amelia Heine was named outstanding supporting actress in a drama, while General Hospital’s Chad Duell won as outstanding supporting actor.

Outstanding younger actor and actress were Days’ Freddie Smith and Young and the Restless’ Hunter King.

CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful won trophies both for outstanding directing and writing.

Among syndicated shows, Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres was named outstanding talk show, entertainment, for the fifth time, although DeGeneres herself does not enter in the host category. Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan of Disney-ABC’s Live With Kelly and Michael were named outstanding hosts of an entertainment talk show.

On the informative side, NBCUniversal’s The Steve Harvey Show was named outstanding talk show, informative, while the hosts of ABC’s The Chew won for hosts of an informative talker.

Craig Ferguson, host of Debmar-Mercury’s rookie game show, Celebrity Name Game, upset among the game-show hosts, although an old favorite, CTD’s Jeopardy! was named outstanding game show for the 15th time.

CTD’s Entertainment Tonight was named Outstanding Entertainment News Magazine for the second year in a row, which is how long the category has existed. Similarly, Telemundo’s Un Dia Nueva was named Outstanding Spanish-Language Morning Show for the second year in a row. CBS’ Sunday Morning was named Outstanding Morning Show.

Betty White, who was long a favorite on daytime game shows, was given the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ Lifetime Achievement Award, while Joan Rivers, who passed away last year, was remembered by her daughter, Melissa, prior to the “In Memoriam" segment.

The 42nd Daytime Emmys aired live on Pop Sunday, April 26, from soundstage 16 on the Warner Bros.’ lot in Burbank, Calif.