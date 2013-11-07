Day Two of 'Dr. Phil' Exclusive Also Scores High Ratings

RELATED: Millions Tune in to 'Dr. Phi' Exclusive

The second part of Dr. Phil McGraw's exclusive interview with

Cleveland kidnapping survivor Michelle Knight aired on Wednesday, Nov.

6, and day two also averaged a season-high 4.0 rating/11 share in

households in the 56 metered markets, according to Nielsen Media

Research.

Wednesday's overnight ratings for CBS Television Distribution's Dr. Phil improved 33% over last week's 3.0/8, 38% over last year's 2.9/8 and 100% from its 2.0/6 lead-in.

Part

two hit its highest metered-market ratings on Gannett's NBC affiliate

WKYC Cleveland, where the show averaged a 16.9/34 on Wednesday, up 293%

from last November's 4.3/9.

WKYC will re-air both parts of the interview this Saturday night from 7 to 9 p.m. on Cleveland's Channel 3.