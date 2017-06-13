Davis Named Chief Product Officer for Advertising Sales at Fox Networks

Fox Networks Group named Ed Davis chief product officer for advertising sales.



Reporting to Fox Networks Group president of ad revenue Joe Marchese, Davis will be in charge of the company’s IP-delivered ad products and services.



“Ed is the ideal person to lead the innovation, creation, and deployment of new advertising formats for FNG as we strive to deliver market leading returns for brands and better experiences for viewers,” said Marchese. “The media industry is in the midst of a transformation, and Ed’s experience at Fortune 100 companies and startup organizations makes him uniquely qualified to anticipate and address these shifts in all areas of our business.



Davis has been in charge of product management for Fox Networks Group’s non-linear ad sales for the last two years. He also oversaw products for true[X], the firm Marchese sold to Fox.

Before Fox, Davis worked for ESPN, Disney and DirecTV.