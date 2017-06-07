Fox Networks Expands Distribution of Fox Now Streaming Video App

Fox Networks Group said it is expanding the availability of its new Fox Now streaming app to additional platforms.

Fox Now, which provides content from Fox, FX and National Geographic Channel, will run immediately on Apple’s iOS and later this month will be available on Roku and Android devices.

The Fox Now app was introduced on Apple TV.

The app requires authentication and features full-screen video, providing the feel of linear TV and the power and flexibility of an app.

Fox Now also has a Restart Live TV feature that allows users to go back to the beginning of shows that are on the air.

“We are delighted to be expanding Fox Now to additional platforms and millions more users. Fox Now represents a significant increase in our capabilities and focus, and ensures our viewers will always have the best experience possible when watching our award winning television brands,” said Fox Networks Digital Consumer Group president and COO Brian Sullivan. “Innovation, for the customer both on screen and in user experience, has always been at the heart of Fox. This new TVE platform sets an important benchmark for the quality, discovery and engagement opportunities of our programming in a streaming environment.”